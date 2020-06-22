CONTROVERSIAL plans to turn a Caerphilly Poundstretcher store into a gym have been rejected by council planners.

Plans for a gym at Castle View shopping centre in Caerphilly have been rejected by the council because of a lack of parking provision.

The application received 67 letters of objections and four letters of support.

The application said the gym would be staffed from 8am to 10pm on Monday to Saturday and 8am to 8pm on a Sunday.

A planning and access statement says that measures would be taken to limit the noise impact.

The gym will have “low volume background music” rather than the “loud bass beats typically associated with most gyms”.

Despite this, concerns were raised by residents over noise pollution as well as the lack of parking, drainage and increased risk to school children of increased traffic.

However, the letters of support said the gym would have a positive impact on health, most people would walk not drive, and that it would provide something for young people to do.

The officer’s report on the council’s decision said that there is inadequate parking to serve the proposed development.