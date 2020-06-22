THE emergency services have closed a stretch of the A4042 in Torfaen following a crash.
------------------------------
UPDATE 4.20PM: The road has been re-opened by police.
------------------------------
Gwent Police said they are attending the scene, near the McDonald's roundabout east of Pontypool.
The northbound carriageway is closed and diversions are in place, the police added.
One vehicle – a Vauxhall Vivaro van – is involved in the incident, and no injuries have been reported, a spokesman for the force said.
Paramedics and the fire service also attended the scene, he said.
MORE NEWS:
- Shop locally, shop safely: Now is the time to support your high street
- Mediterranean heat set to scorch Gwent - the Met Office forecast where you are
- ‘Sensible’ shop reopening praised by First Minister
The latest traffic reports said the crash was affecting traffic on all approaches to the McDonald's roundabout.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible.
More to follow.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment