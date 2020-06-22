A LOG splitter has been stolen from a farm building in Monmouthshire.

The theft was reported to Gwent Police and is believed to have taken place between 6pm on Wednesday, June 17 and midday the following day.

A log splitter was taken from an insecure out building at a farm on Pant Glas Road in Llanishen.

READ MORE:

If anyone has any information about the incident, please report it to Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk or direct message @GwentPolice quoting incident number: 164 18/06/20 – NICHE 2*214585.