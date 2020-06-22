QUEUES expected in Newport as non-essential shops reopened for the first time in three months today did not materialise.

Perhaps this was partly down to Primark – which has attracted mammoth waiting times across the border – not opening until Friday.

Debenhams too, which was recently saved after the department store came to an agreement over business waits with the council, will not re-open until tomorrow.

But the big-name retailers, such as Sports Direct, River Island and JD, did not attract the queues they may have been expecting.

The second woman in the queue outside Sports Direct, who wished not to be named, said she had managed to secure her spot by arriving only ten minutes before the store’s opening.

And while interest naturally gravitates towards the retail powerhouses, local independent shops – which bring character and colour to the city – also opened their doors.

Diverse Vinyl, Xclusive Jewellers, Heart of the Home and many more reopened.

For Tracy Stokes, owner of La Belle Femme, a clothing boutique just off John Frost Square, it is a relief to be welcoming customers again.

“We are just so glad we are opening again,” she said.

At mid-morning, as footfall began to pick up, she said the store had made four sales.

“It has been a bit quiet, hopefully it picks up soon.”

Around lunchtime, a heightened murmur of conversation – occasionally interrupted by the soft tones of a street-singer – signalled increased activity.

Social distancing was well observed, with markers and signs reminding the public.

And council workers, armed with disinfectant spray, regularly cleaned benches, rails and bins.

Of course, the regular sight of masks and disinfectant spray would be unsettlingly alien only a few months ago – but there were promising signs of normality returning to the high street.