A "PROLIFIC shoplifter" has been arrested by police after selling items "directly outside" the store he allegedly stole from.

The incident happened in Abergavenny, police said.

It is not known when the arrest occurred, but police posted the arrest on social media at 3pm today.

They posted the incident alongside a picture of Michael Jackson, with the caption: "NotSoSmoothCriminal".

Shops reopened across the town today and our reporter Jonathon Hill was there to capture the scenes.

He spoke to several retailers and members of the public.

Don Clissold, aged 82, has lived in the town all his life. "I come here every day and did do during lockdown. It was horrible to see the place so quiet, but today is good."

- Take a look through his Twitter thread below

1. I'm in Abergavenny town centre today for the grand reopening of non-essential shops. I'll be catching up with staff and owners on what the last weeks have been like, and plans going forward #ShopLocalAbergavenny pic.twitter.com/CJdil4trzv — Jonathon Hill (@Jonathon_Hill96) June 22, 2020

Officers were also out patrolling Abergavenny on the first day non-essential shops opened since March.

A spokesman for the force said: "Lovely to see shops reopen and speak to so many people catching the afternoon sunshine."

Of the earlier incident - involving the alleged shoplift - a spokesman for the force said: "Officers arrested a prolific shoplifter in Abergavenny after he attempted to sell his stolen loot directly outside the store he had just stolen it from #NotSoSmoothCriminal."