DESPITE shops opening across Gwent today, many for the first time since lockdown was imposed, queues in Newport Industrial Estate were few and far between.

Potential shoppers who would normally be drawn to stores such as Next, River Island and Peacocks at the Spytty site had mostly stayed away.

Not many out first thing in Spytty this morning. Site manager hoping things pick up when word gets out on social media. Plenty of 2m markers and tape in place #shoplocalNewport pic.twitter.com/9fTJspBosg — Dan Barnes (@cobaines) June 22, 2020

The customers who did arrive, did so in fits and starts, resulting in scenes at the opposite end of the scale to those witnessed in Bristol last week.

Social distancing measures and sanitising stations had been put in place in anticipation of shoppers arriving bright and early.

MORE NEWS:

However, the only queuing was done waiting for certain stores to open their doors.

Staff at stores such as SCS and Boots admitted that they had expected demand to have been much higher.

They said that they hoped it would pick up later in the day.

A Newport Retail Park spokesperson said "We're really disappointed.

"We thought at least some of the stores would have queues."

They said that the River Island in Bristol had 200 to 300 outside when it opened and that they were expecting somewhere near there.

"It's probably because people are still wary, but that once word gets out its quiet then more will come," they said.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's daily coronavirus briefing earlier today, First Minister Mark Drakeford praised the 'sensible' approach of Wales' shoppers.

“When the stay local advice is lifted the people can travel further to these shops," he said.

“We have not had the scenes we saw across the border with people congregating in disorderly ways.

“We have had a sensible restart to retail.

“It will build up after this and I very much hope that businesses will find themselves on a secure footing.”