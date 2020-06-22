POLICE seized around £70,000 in cash today during a morning raid in the Alway area of Newport.

Five people have been arrested and are in police custody.

Police dog units accompanied specialist officers during the raid in Ladyhill Road.

Gwent Police was carrying out two warrants – one under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and the other under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Officers broke down a door and entered the Ladyhill Road property at 6.30am today (Monday).

Officers burst into the property in Ladyhill Road, Newport. Picture: Still from a video by Gwent Police

No drugs were found but police confiscated "a large quantity of cash" estimated at £70,000.

The police arrested four men, aged 48, 24, 23, and 22; and a 43-year-old woman – all from the Newport area – on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

A spokesman for Gwent Police urged the public to report any suspicious activity in their communities.

“As always, we’d like to thank our communities for their support which is vital for warrants like these be executed successfully," he said.

“Nobody knows their neighbourhood better than the communities that live there."

Here is the Gwent Police video of this morning's raid:

The Gwent Police spokesman added: “If you see something that either seems out of place or just doesn’t add up then you can contact us and know it will be dealt with seriously.

“What may seems like a small detail to you, to us it could be the final piece to a much bigger picture.”

Anyone with information about the supply or use of drugs in their community can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending a direct message with information via the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.