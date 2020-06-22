COUNCILS are seeking “urgent clarification” over when weddings and civil ceremonies can begin to take place in Gwent.

The Welsh Government announced on Friday that weddings and civil ceremonies could take place across Wales from today (June 22).

However, it has since clarified that this applies to the solemnization of marriages in a place of worship, which is registered for marriage and civil partnerships - and this is subject to the social distancing measures in place.

Meanwhile, councils are still waiting on guidance from the General Register Office (GRO) for weddings that are not at a place of worship but instead are at a local register office, hotel, exclusive wedding venue, for example.

The GRO is the name given to the civil registry, which records births, deaths and marriages in England and Wales. Weddings and civil ceremonies are not devolved in Wales.

“We have received no prior notice of changes to the regulations relating to weddings and civil partnerships," said a Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesman.

“We are seeking urgent clarification and guidance from Welsh Government regarding the nature and extent of these changes.

“The consent of the General Register Office will also be required as this is not a devolved function.

“Weddings and civil partnerships will not resume until that clarification has been received.”

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesman said the council was awaiting guidance.

The council said: “We are aware that GRO has been working with Westminster for several weeks to define the parameters under which a small ceremony can take place safely.

|"That work is ongoing and when we receive clear guidance we can plan how we can implement those instructions within Monmouthshire.

“As yet we have not been advised by the General Register Office that we can restart face-to-face appointments in Wales, as registration is not a devolved power.

“We understand that this will be very disappointing for couples who have read this in the media this weekend, but until further guidance has been received we cannot confirm any restart date and ceremonies are not yet permitted.”

The GRO has been contacted for comment.