A WOMAN blackmailed a man by claiming he sexually assaulted her and threatened him she would make a complaint to Gwent Police or the Argus.

Christina Windsor, 49, of Morrisville, Wattsville, posted a letter through her victim’s door and demanded that he pay her £2,000, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said the complainant saw her deliver the blackmail note through his letterbox.

She gave her victim her bank details and instructed him to transfer the money – or else.

MORE NEWS:

Judge Richard Twomlow told Windsor she had carried out an “unsophisticated” but “wicked” crime.

Mr Broadstock said the man was blackmailed after the two had dinner at his house and she later left his home by driving away in his car.

The victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

She then threatened she would tell the authorities or the media that he had carried out a sex attack on her.

Mr Broadstock told the court: “In the letter, she claimed the Newport Argus had offered her £2,500 for the story and double if she had pictures.”

He added: “She said the victim had drank too much and made sexual advances and that he had tried to rip open her blouse.”

Windsor pleaded guilty to blackmail and taking a vehicle without consent.

It was revealed that the mother-of-three has 19 previous convictions for 28 offences, including theft and fraud.

The court heard that Windsor, who represented by Harry Baker, was the carer for a son who had suffered from a “serious medical condition”.

Judge Twomlow told the defendant: “You and your victim had dinner. What happened after that is a matter of dispute. You were clearly unhappy about something.

“You said that if you weren’t given £2,000, you would report it to the police or the Argus.

“It was a wicked offence. It was unsophisticated to say the very least and you said you hadn’t thought about the seriousness of what you had done.”

The judge said that although the offence crossed the custody threshold, he could just about step back from an immediate prison sentence.

Windsor was jailed for two years, suspended for two years.

She will have to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and will be subject to a four-month electronically tagged curfew between 9pm and 7am.

Windsor will also have to pay a victim surcharge.