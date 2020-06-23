AN INNOCENT summer clear-out took a turn for the highly unexpected on Sunday when a woman found a hand grenade in her father's garage.

Neighbours living at Parc Road in Llangybi near Usk said they were "amazed and rather excited" when the grenade was found in the garage while the woman was helping her father tidy his house.

Neighbours say the man who owns the property, who wasn't available for comment, used to be an antiques dealer, which might explain the unusual artefact.

After a bomb disposal team was called to the property at around 5pm on Sunday, the item was confirmed as a First World War grenade.

A spokesman for Gwent Police, who were called to the property at the time, said: “We received a call from a member of the public reporting they had found a device, believed to be a hand grenade, in a detached garage of a house in Parc Road, Llangybi, near Usk, at around 5pm on Sunday June 21.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were called, confirming that the item was a World War I hand grenade.

“Following an assessment, the device was not live and it was removed from the property and disposed of safely.”

A neighbour, who wished not to be named, said: "It is a mystery why it has appeared there and I suspect we won't find out. I was amazed and it was all rather exciting when I was told about it. It isn't the first time we've had those kind of findings around here."