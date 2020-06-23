WALES football fans were due to be following Ryan Giggs' side to Baku and Rome during Euro 2020 - and the tournament's postponement has not stopped some fans from making the journey virtually.

Fans’ charity Gôl Cymru is encouraging supporters to walk and run a total of 11,291 kilometres, the distance they would have travelled from Cardiff to Baku - in Azerbaijan - on to Rome, then back to Cardiff, to watch the national team’s group matches.

The money raised by groups and individuals all goes to children’s causes across Wales, including the Cwmbran Centre for Young People (CCYP), with the charity pledging £5,000 to these causes.

READ MORE:

Supporters can run or walk whatever distance they choose and get their family and friends to sponsor them. They log the distance they have travelled to help reach the target.

Helen Lucitt from Gôl Cymru said: “Before April I couldn’t run for two minutes. I’ve never done anything like this before but I’m now running five kilometres a day for Gôl Cymru.

Gôl Cymru donated goods and gifts to two children’s centres in Baku. Picture: Gôl Cymru

“Just because we are not following Wales away doesn’t mean we cannot continue to raise money. During these very uncertain times it is great to be able to help the children in any way we can.”

The CCYP provides a wide range of lifestyle and leisure opportunities for young people, as well as support with education and training.

Former Wales defender Danny Gabbidon, a supporter of CCYP, said: “A big, big thank you to Gôl.

"Over the last 10 weeks we have learned a lot of things about looking after ourselves and our loved ones, but also about reaching out to others. And that’s exactly what Gôl have done. Many thanks.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert visiting the Cwmbran Centre for Young People earlier this year.

The supporters have already raised more than £1,600 and donations can be made via justgiving.com/fundraising/cardiffbakurome

Kevin Davies, from Gôl Cymru, said: “It’s great to see how the 'Red Wall' has responded to the Baku and Back challenge. The fans do our country credit everywhere we go.

“We been overwhelmed with the support we have received and even I have started taking long walks.

“Thanks to everyone for their continued support.”