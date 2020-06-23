South Wales Argus
Coronavirus latest as two test positive in Gwent

By Dan Barnes

    THERE are two new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.
  • There is one new cases in both Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.
  • Today's figures are from 250 testing episodes across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
  • There are no new deaths from the coronavirus in Gwent.
  • As for Wales as a whole, there is one new death from Covid-19.
  • There are 71 new cases of the coronavirus in the country - with 43 of these cases coming from the Betsi Cadwaldr Health Board.