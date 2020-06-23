MCDONALD'S bosses have announced a major shake-up of their breakfast menu ahead of its return.

Before a roll out across the country, the fast-food chain will be trialling their breakfast range in 42 branches - starting this week.

Which branches will be part of the trial - and when will it begin?

The company has not confirmed which of its stores will trial the breakfast menu when it gets under way on Wednesday, June 24.

MORE NEWS:

However there's bad news in store for fans of the chain.

Items such as a bagel, porridge, and a breakfast wrap have all been temporarily removed from the menu.

What have McDonald's said?

Paul Pomroy, chief executive officer for McDonald's UK and Ireland, explained the reasons behind the changes.

He said: "As with our main menu, we will have a limited menu at breakfast but we’ve kept the classics – hash browns, McMuffins and pancakes all return.

"Unfortunately, whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines, we are unable to serve porridge, bagels and our breakfast wrap.

"This is because we have fewer people in the kitchen."

He added: "Our opening hours will vary from restaurant to restaurant, so download the My McDonald’s App or check our website for details.

"We will share more information about the breakfast pilot and takeaway restaurants on Wednesday morning via our website, app and social media."