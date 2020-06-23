PIZZA chain Papa John's has said it wants to open a new takeaway in Ebbw Vale as part of UK-wide expansion plans.
The American franchise has grown nationwide in recent years, and the company hope to grow their number of food outlets in the coming years.
A spokesman from the chain said: “If you believe in doing things right, in doing things first class, if you’re willing to give an extra 10 or 20 per cent every day and you’re willing to live the American dream, we’d love to speak with you about becoming a Papa John’s franchisee.”
While it is important to stress that the list is not definite, it gives an indication as to where the chain would like to open.
Here is the full location wish list:
Wales
- Ebbw Vale
- Aberystwyth
- Aberdare
- Cardiff
Scotland
- Bonny Rigg
- Dumbarton
- Irvine
- Johnstone
- Musselburgh
- Greenock
North East
- Bradford (north and south)
- Castleford
- Dewsbury
- Leeds Morley
- Leeds South
- Sheffield Chapel Town
- Sheffield Crystal Peaks
- Sheffield South
- Sheffield North East
- Hartlepool
- Stockton on Tees
- Jarrow
- South Shields
North West
- Ashton in Makefield
- Barrow in Furness
- Blackburn
- Chorley
- Haydock
- Hoylake
- Leyland
- Manchester Haywood
- Manchester Middleton
- Manchester Radcliffe
- Merseyside Aintree
- Merseyside Speke
- Morecombe
- Skelmersdale
- Widnes
Central
- Burntwood
- Halesowen
- Market Harborough
- Melton Mowbray
- Rubery
- St Neotts
- Felixstowe
- Thetford
South West
- Avonmouth
- Chippenham
- Didcot
- Dorchester
- Falmouth
- St Austell
- St Ives
- Newquay
- Truro
- Barnstaple
