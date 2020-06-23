THE man in these photographs is being sought by Gwent Police in connection with an incident in which lead was stolen from the roof of the Grade Two listed Beechwood House, in Newport's Beechwood Park.

The theft happened on Monday, June 15, between 12.30am and 1.45am.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who may have information concerning the incident, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can direct message via the force's Twitter or Facebook pages.