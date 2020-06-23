THERE are six new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales report.

There are three new cases in both Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

The new cases total is a rise on yesterday's figure of three, however the number of tests carried out are more than triple yesterday's number.

There were 794 tests carried out for today's stats compared to yesterday's.

There are no new deaths from Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

Across Wales, five more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

And there are 98 more cases in the country - from 5,998 tests.

The number of tests carried out across Wales represent a big jump on yesterday's figure of 2,722.

Wrexham saw the largest rise in new cases with 25.

It is believed this is the linked to the outbreak at Rown Foods in Wrexham, where there have so far been 70 confirmed cases.