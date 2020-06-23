A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of Jack Cox, from the Caerphilly area, who failed to appear in court after being charged with driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
Cox, 25, was due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 3.
Information about his whereabouts can be reported to police on 101, quoting 2000162481.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org
MORE NEWS:
Comments are closed on this article.