A LITTLE under 500 people have died with Covid-19 listed on their death certificate in Gwent, latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal.

The latest data, which records deaths up to June 12, shows that 490 people across Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, and Monmouthshire have died with Covid-19.

Unlike the daily Public Health Wales (PHW) figures – which only includes lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths – the ONS statistics include any mention of Covid-19 on a person’s death certificate.

Indeed, PHW data shows 271 deaths for the region - but the reality is more than two hundred more.

Newport has seen the most Covid-19 deaths in Gwent with 160, followed by Caerphilly with 128.

Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent have seen 73, 66 and 63 Covid-19 deaths respectively.

However, as the graph below illustrates, the number of new deaths each week continues to fall.

Two deaths were reported for the week ending June 12 compared to a peak of 93 deaths during week 15 (the week ending March 5).

In Wales, Cardiff has had the highest number of deaths, with 360.

This is followed by Rhondda Cynon Taf and Swansea, with 284 and 195 respectively.

Newport has seen the fourth highest number of deaths in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent, meanwhile, has had the fourth fewest Covid-19 deaths in Wales, with 63.

Most deaths by local authority in Wales

Cardiff – 360 Rhondda Cynon Taf – 284 Swansea – 195 Newport - 160 Caerphilly – 128 Flintshire – 119 Neath Port Talbot – 102 Vale of Glamorgan – 94 Powys – 90 Denbighshire - 90

For England and Wales, Newport is 105th for the number of Covid-19 deaths.

Caerphilly is 137th for Covid-19 deaths, Monmouthshire is 249th, Torfaen is 267th and Blaenau Gwent is 278th.

Most deaths in England and Wales by local authority

Birmingham – 1,114 County Durham – 676 Leeds – 668 Sheffield – 547 Liverpool – 544 Cheshire East – 486 Brent – 481 Croydon – 479 Barnet – 449 Wirral – 405

Of the deaths that have occurred in Gwent, 335 have been in a hospital setting.

And 128 have died while in a care home.

Today, six new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Gwent.

They came from 794 testing episodes, triple the number of tests carried out the day before.

The are three new cases in both Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.