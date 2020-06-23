WIDER footpaths, more 20mph zones, and a range of other measures to make Newport and towns across Gwent more pedestrian- and cycle-friendly, will be introduced now that lockdown measures are being eased.
More than £3.5 million has been awarded to Gwent's five councils from a £15m Welsh Government fund set up to encourage a transformation in travel in Wales.
Measures are being targeted at rural areas too, to try to ensure a long term change in how transport works across Wales.
Councils were asked earlier this spring to submit ideas, with deputy transport minister Lee Waters saying that "the immense challenges of coronavirus have severely disrupted our transport network".
He told council chiefs "I am clear that we don’t need to go back to normal. We have a chance to do things differently, helping more people to walk, cycle and travel in sustainable ways."
The aim is to start introducing the proposed measures during the summer.
Almost 40 projects across Gwent - some more specific at this stage than others - have been now selected for funding during 2020/21, as follows:
Newport - £600,000
- Corn Street and Skinner Street footway widening enhancement scheme;
- Corporation Road - cycle improvements at the Wharf Road/George Street Bridge junction;
- Temporary interventions in high footfall areas such as city centres, shopping areas and transport hubs;
- 20mph speed limits (extent not yet detailed);
- Pedestrian and cycle improvements to the Gold Tops area;
- Pedestrian/cycle improvements - various locations;
- Installation of social distancing measures at Newport bus station.
Torfaen - £1,373,500
- Temporary pedestrian crossings (locations to be determined);
- Temporary and permanent pavement widening (locations to be determined);
- School entrances - temporary and permanent pavement and access changes;
- Changes to pedestrianised areas in Cwmbran and Pontypool town centres;
- Bus infrastructure - bus station reconfiguration and bus stop widening.
READ MORE:
- School children in Gwent will return for just three weeks this summer
- Pontypool woman says epilepsy support group changed her life
- Action plan call to protect care home residents in Wales
Monmouthshire - £438,500
- Signing, lining and traffic regulation orders in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Gilwern, Magor, Monmouth and Usk;
- Lion Street, Abergavenny - contraflow;
- Cycle facilities in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Magor and Monmouth;
- Managing and encouraging social distancing at countryside and heritage sites and attractions;
- Tintern - destination improvements;
- Increasing cycling and walking to secondary schools;
- Increasing cycling and walking for adults using e-bikes;
- Adjustments at Abergavenny, Monmouth and Chepstow bus stations;
- Bus Stop widening at key locations across Monmouthshire;
- Marketing campaign to support changes;
- Investigation of public proposals for local sustainable transport measures in response to Covid-19.
Caerphilly - £980,000
- Social distancing measures for Blackwood, Caerphilly, Newbridge and Risca town centres, with active travel measures;
- A472, Maesycwmmer - installation of a toucan crossing;
- B4251 Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith-Blackwood - 20mph speed limit and on-road cycle lanes;
- Introduction of on-road cycle lanes along key routes;
- Prioritisation for on-road cycle lanes in rear lanes;
- Lewis Street and High Street, Ystrad Mynach - one-way traffic restriction and active travel measures;
- Experimental prohibition of driving during school start/finish times at up to four schools;
- Redesign and/or minor relocation/adaptation of four key bus stops;
- Social distancing signage and service provision promotion at bus shelters, bus stations and transport interchanges.
Blaenau Gwent - £144,000
- Cycle stand provision in Tredegar, Ebbw Vale, Abertillery, Blaina and Brynmawr town centres;
- Cycle lanes - Tafarnaubach in Tredegar and Rassau in Ebbw Vale;
- Intermediate Road, Brynmawr - footpath widening and temporary one-way system with counter-flow for cyclists;
- 20mph zones in Abertillery and Brynmawr town centres;
- Decluttering and consolidation of signage at various locations;
- Temporary pedestrian refuge islands and crossing points at various locations.