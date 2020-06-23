TUK-TUKS have been given the green light to operate in Monmouthshire, with councillors hoping the three-wheeled vehicles can help bring “a feel good factor” back to the county after lockdown.

Monmouthshire council’s licensing and regulatory committee has backed a change to the authority’s taxi and private hire policy to allow tuk-tuks and rickshaws to be used on county roads on a pre-booked basis.

It comes after the county council received its first request to licence a tuk-tuk - which will be the first to operate in Gwent - for sightseeing tours.

Councillors backed the plan and said they hope more applications to use the vehicles now come forward.

“Hopefully it will be a success and hopefully it will inspire other towns around Monmouthshire to bring in tuk-tuks for their own service,” said Cllr Jamie Treharne.

“I think it’s unique to this part of the world and it will add another visual aspect and a feel good factor to everybody which is what we need at this time.”

Cllrs Jim Higginson and Richard Roden also spoke in support after they were taken around Abergavenny in a tuk-tuk as part of a trial run.

“It was a pleasant experience,” Cllr Roden said.

“The vehicle itself appeared to be stable and suitable for use.

“I quite enjoyed the experience and I think that’s what it is all about.”

Cllr Higginson said the scheme will be ‘ideal’ to run on a local basis.

Under the newly approved policy, tuk-tuks will be limited to a maximum speed of 30mph.

They can be used on trunk roads with “specific care”, but they will not be allowed on dual carriageways or motorways.

The proposed policy also stated that drivers should observe “a formal dress code”, but councillors amended this to say that dress should be ‘appropriate’.

The vehicles can transport up to two passengers who must wear a lap belt.

Children under 16 will not be allowed to travel unless accompanied by an adult, and those under four will not be permitted.

The vehicles should have passenger doors on both sides, with an exit from at least one side.

Backing the plan, Cllr Roden said the proposed conditions were “fine and sensible”.

Any further applications to use the vehicles will be individually decided by the council.