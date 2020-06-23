BUSINESSES in Gwent have one more week to apply for a Welsh Government coronavirus grant.

The deadline for the grant available to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic is Tuesday, June 30.

Businesses and organisations who are registered for business rates can receive grants of £10,000 or £25,000 depending on the size of their premises.

MORE NEWS:

As of June 11, in Blaenau Gwent more than £13.7 million has been paid out to 1,231 businesses.

The executive member for regeneration and economic development, Cllr David Davies, said: “In these times of uncertainty, it is important that as many of our businesses as possible, secure the funding that is available to them.

“We have a great team of officers ready to help, advise and process your application so please make your application before you miss the deadline.”

In Caerphilly, more than £30 million has been paid out to 2,632 businesses.

The deputy leader of the council, Cllr Sean Morgan said: “There’s no time to waste, every business rate payer in the county borough should check immediately if they can benefit from this Grant and apply right away.”

For more information or to apply, visit your local authority website.