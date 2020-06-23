A MAN has admitted killing a cyclist who died in hospital six weeks after he hit him on a country road in Gwent.
Craig Howick, 38, of Barn Owl Road, Rogiet, Caldicot, pleaded guilty to causing the death by careless driving of 47-year-old cyclist Alex Roberts.
He entered his plea before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
The prosecution was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the defendant by Matthew Roberts.
Howick denies perverting the course of justice relating to the incident on the B4245 between Undy and Rogiet on Monday, August 5, 2019.
He is due to stand trial on that charge on January 4, 2021.
Mr Roberts, from Monmouthshire, died at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital from his injuries on Saturday, September 21.
Howick was remanded in custody until his trial.
