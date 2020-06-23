A NEW coronavirus testing centre opening in Blaenau Gwent will be “an integral part” of the wider region’s response to the pandemic, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has said.

The drive-through centre at the former Marine Colliery in Cwm will open for pre-booked appointments in the coming days and will be the second to open in Gwent after the Rodney Parade testing station in Newport.

Currently, people living in Blaenau Gwent have to travel as far as Newport or Cardiff to visit their nearest testing centre.

Cllr Steve Thomas, Blaenau Gwent council’s Labour group leader, said the news will be welcomed in the county borough.

“It’s great that people will not have to travel so far,” he said.

“What has been raised by members is the fact that if somebody is ill, the last thing they want to do is travel all the way to Newport and back.

“With test and trace being so important going forward, having this facility so close will be a benefit to the people of Blaenau Gwent.”

The health board says anybody who is symptomatic of Covid-19 will be able to book a test at the new centre.

“A new drive-through testing centre in Cwm will play an integral part in the response to coronavirus in Gwent,” said a spokeswoman.

“The site will be open for pre-booked appointments in the next few days and further details will follow.”

The health board has worked with the Welsh Government and Blaenau Gwent council to open the facility.

People who are tested at the new site will be able to swab themselves without leaving their vehicle.

Blaenau Gwent council said the centre is planned to be in place for six months and that people will only be able to access it after booking an appointment.

A council spokesman said it was the preferred site of the Welsh Government and health colleagues.

“This development is welcomed as it means that local people requiring a test no longer need to travel to Cardiff or Newport,” the spokesman said.

Ward councillors in Cwm have also welcomed the news but they said residents should have been consulted first.

Cllr Derrick Bevan said he has been contacted by people who use the area to walk their dogs concerned the site will be closed off.

“I am glad we are having one in Blaenau Gwent because travelling to Newport and Cardiff was not on,” he said.

“I think we should have been consulted before it was decided to put it up in Cwm, but I am not disappointed.”

Fellow ward councillor Gareth Davies said he wants to “how it is going to work and how it is going to affect people”.

People will be able to book a test at the new centre by visiting nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.