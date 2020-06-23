THE organisations responsible for running Wales' fire and rescue services have been handed £3 million from the Welsh Government to help them respond to national emergencies.

The cash will be used to support Wales' three fire and rescue authorities in responding to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incidents, as well as serious flooding, collapsing buildings or other structures, and terrorist attacks.

It will also go towards paying for specialised vehicles and equipment, along with the crews that operate them, the Welsh Government said.

MORE NEWS:

Funding will also be used to upgrade personal protective equipment.

The Welsh Government's deputy minister for housing and local government Hannah Blythyn said: “Whilst we hope they are rarely used or ideally never used. It is vital Wales has the capabilities to respond to exceptionally serious incidents.

"I am pleased we can continue to support the Fire and Rescue Authorities to respond to these emergencies and boost the effective and efficient national resilience capabilities we already have here in Wales.

"The recent pandemic and flooding has shown us the importance of having these capabilities and equipment in place. This funding will ensure this capability is maintained and can be flexibly and readily deployed to provide a more secure Wales with increased well-being for everyone.”

Richard Prendergast, Assistant Chief Fire Officer of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “The three Welsh Fire Services are proud to be able to support resilience in Wales and beyond. We are ensuring that our capabilities evolve to be able to support the public in these times of need and the financial support from the Welsh Government is a critical part of that."