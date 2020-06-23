GWENT Police have appealed for information to help find a missing teenager from Tredegar.

Leah Ewers, 15, was last seen in the Cwmavon area last Thursday (June 18) at around 7pm.

The police described Leah as being white, slim, and with long dark hair.

READ MORE:

Leah also has links to the Blaina area.

Anyone with information regarding Leah's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log 365 18/06/20.

Alternatively send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.