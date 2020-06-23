THE Hobbycraft store in Newport has re-opened following the easing of the lockdown rules for retailers in Wales.

The store, in the Harlech Retail Park, off Cardiff Road, has a range of social-distancing measures in place to ensure customers can shop safely.

“Our stores have always been a social centre of the community and after what has been a challenging period, we are delighted to be reopening our stores in Wales and welcoming our customers back into stores," Dominic Jordan, Hobbycraft chief executive, said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is of the upmost importance, and in line with government guidelines we have implemented social-distancing measures and up-weighted health and safety measures to ensure everyone feels safe while visiting us.”

The arts and crafts chain follows many retailers in Gwent in welcoming back shoppers following three months of coronavirus lockdown.

Customers who visit the city's Hobbycraft store will have to follow a queue management system, with two-metre social-distancing markers.

A limited number of customers allowed in the store at any one time, and Hobbycraft will operate a policy of one customer per aisle.

The store will have a ‘sanitisation point’ on entry where shoppers will be able to clean hands, baskets and trolley handles; and customers are recommended to make contactless card payments.

Hobbycraft staff will be decked out in personal protective equipment (PPE).