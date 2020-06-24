A PLASTICS company in Hengoed will create 25 new jobs over the next 12-18 months.

OGM (SW) Limited has received a £400,000 investment from the Welsh Government's Economy Futures Fund.

The firm produces plastic injection moulded products, designing and manufacturing specialist parts for a variety of industries including the electrical, automotive, medical, and industrial sectors.

“Today’s announcement will not only be important in helping the company create good-quality jobs but also support the economy locally as we deal with the impact of coronavirus," Wales' economy minister Ken Skates said.

“I am delighted the Welsh Government has been able to support OGM, which further demonstrates our determination to pursue prosperity for all and empower all our regions to become more productive.”

OGM (SW) Limited is also receiving support from the Economic Resilience Fund to deal with the impact of coronavirus.

To help respond to the pandemic, the firm has adapted its operations to develop a number of products, including an antiviral and antibacterial handguard called TouchSafe, which minimises contact with everyday surfaces such as door handles.

Kevin Jones, site director at OGM (SW) Limited, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has provided us all with unprecedented challenges.

"To help, OGM has designed, developed and manufactured three new products – TouchSafe, TouchSafe Transit, and BreathSafe Visor.

"These are designed to help reduce the spread of the virus and adds to the portfolio of products we currently manufacture for medical sectors. It also bolsters our current trade moulding business.”