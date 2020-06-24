A 67-YEAR-OLD man from Abertridwr died as a result of an accident at his home, an inquest has heard.
David Ronald Davies died on October 15, 2019, after suffering a fall at his home in Edward Terrace.
Mr Davies fractured four ribs and suffered a collapsed lung after falling into his television stand. He was taken to the Royal Gwent hospital for an X-ray and CT scan.
MORE NEWS:
- Cwmbran youth centre to benefit by Wales fans' Euro 2020 walk
- Video of hammer attack in Newport city centre
- Debenhams in Friars Walk reopened today
However, his condition deteriorated and the decision was made to make the focus of his care palliative.
Mr Davies’ wife, Norma, said in a statement that she had “no concerns” about the level of care her husband had received in hospital.
Assistant Coroner Naomi Reece concluded that the cause of Mr Davies’ death would be noted as accidental.
She said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to his friends, family and all who knew him.”