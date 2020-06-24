MOURNING from a distance in the age of coronavirus with the absence of normal rituals to say goodbye to loved ones can have profound impact on the grieving process.
At the South Wales Argus we understand how hard it is for families to grieve and to share the life of a lost loved one with family and friends while observing the restrictions for funerals and social distancing guidelines.
And that is why we will be publishing an obituaries page every week to give families who have placed an announcement with us the chance to celebrate the life of someone they have lost.
While it doesn’t allow for the physical comfort of being together, to give a hug or sharing a drink, an obituary will give your lost loved one the recognition they deserve, both in print and on line at southwalesargus.co.uk to share with your friends and family members.
So please, if you would like us to write an obituary for someone you cared about, please follow the link to our obituaries section at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/obituary-notice/ or email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk.