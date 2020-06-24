SEVERAL 5G mobile phone masts are set to be built in Newport as part of plans to improve coverage across the city.

A 65-foot high pole is to be put up on the pavement on Cardiff Road in front of the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Another, reduced in height to around 50-foot, will be erected on Caerleon Road on one of “the main routes into the city centre” from the M4, a planning report says.

Newport City Council has determined that prior approval is not required for either of the two masts.

Plans have also been submitted for a 65-foot high mast on Commercial Road in Pill.

Mobile service provider Three is behind plans to enhance 5G coverage across Newport, and it promises to provide a faster service with the ability to handle more data.

The 20-metre high mast on Cardiff Road would be “the tallest item of street furniture” in the area, but Newport council planners say it would “not be out of character”.

“There are a significant number of street furniture items and trees within this section of Cardiff Road, some of which are substantial and tall,” a planning report says.

“As such it is considered that the mast would not be viewed in isolation and its prominence would be diminished.

“Furthermore, the mast would have the backdrop of the Royal Gwent Hospital buildings, which are up to eight storeys, in an elevated position.

“It is considered that the presence of these substantial and tall hospital buildings would further add to reduce the visual impact of the mast.”

The mast on Caerleon Road has been reduced to 15-metres, from 20, after planners raised concerns it would be “significantly greater in height” than anything nearby.

But the revised scheme has won the backing of planning officers who say it will not be “unduly prominent” in the wider area.

Both masts will also come with cabinets and will leave space for people to pass on the pavement.

Three has reassured people that 5G technology is safe after masts were attacked following false information suggesting a link with coronavirus.

Health experts have also provided reassurance about the wireless technology as it is rolled out across the UK.