OWNERS of empty properties across Caerphilly county borough have been asked to come forward by the council to provide accommodation for the homeless.
Caerphilly County Borough Council is appealing to owners of empty properties that are ready to rent through its Caerphilly Keys initiative.
The Caerphilly Keys scheme, which has been running since 2018, aims to find sustainable homes for those at risk of homelessness and find private landlords suitable, long term tenants.
Tenancy support would be provided by the council, with officers working to support the most vulnerable.
The council is also interested in obtaining empty properties in need of repair.
The council said: “Both schemes offer private landlords peace of mind that the right people will be matched to their properties.”
For more information, or to join one of the schemes, contact the Caerphilly Keys team by calling 01443 873564 or emailing keys@caerphilly.gov.uk