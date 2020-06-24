South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Coronavirus latest as pubs given opening date in England, but no change in Wales

Menu

Coronavirus latest news for Gwent, Wales, and the UK

By Tom Moody

Last updated:

    Prime Minister announces changes to the coronavirus lockdown rules in England, applicable from July 4.
  • Among the changes are permissions for pubs, hotels, and cinemas to re-open.
  • Campsites, caravan parks, libraries, and hair salons will also be allowed to re-open.
  • But these changes only apply to England. Mark Drakeford has asked businesses in the tourism industry in Wales to prepare for re-opening with the possibility of restarting after the next review.