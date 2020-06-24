Coronavirus latest as pubs given opening date in England, but no change in Wales

Coronavirus latest news for Gwent, Wales, and the UK
- Prime Minister announces changes to the coronavirus lockdown rules in England, applicable from July 4.
- Among the changes are permissions for pubs, hotels, and cinemas to re-open.
- Campsites, caravan parks, libraries, and hair salons will also be allowed to re-open.
- But these changes only apply to England. Mark Drakeford has asked businesses in the tourism industry in Wales to prepare for re-opening with the possibility of restarting after the next review.
