THE biggest supermarket chains across the country have updated their rules on whether or not face masks should be worn in store.

It comes after the UK government released guidance in May regarding the wearing of masks in both essential and non-essential shops.

Currently, it remains optional as to whether they should be worn inside shops and supermarkets. But the major chains have put their own guidance in place.

What is the latest government guidance?

The government guidance says: "If you can, wear a face covering in an enclosed space where social distancing isn’t possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet.

“This is most relevant for short periods indoors in crowded areas, for example on public transport or in some shops.”

Many shoppers have since taken the decision to wear masks in stores.

We've put together a round-up of what the rules are on face masks from all of the major supermarkets.

Aldi

At present, customers have the choice if they want to wear a face covering or not in store.

In a statement, the supermarket added: "Aldi will be providing the option of face masks to all its store-based colleagues to further support their safety as they continue to feed the nation.

"This move is in addition to the previously announced provision of gloves and clear screens that are being installed at more than 7,000 checkouts.

"Colleagues can also now access the Government’s Covid-19 testing programme for critical workers.”

Asda

Shoppers also have the choice if they want to wear a face mask when at Asda.

A spokesman from Asda said: "We are complying with all Government guidelines and we welcome customers wearing face masks or not.

"Our colleagues all have the option of wearing face masks which we have supplied and the colleagues in clinical settings (pharmacy and optical) have been required to wear masks since the start of the pandemic as per the government guidelines on clinical workers."

Tesco

Like other retailers, Tesco has not has not made wearing masks compulsory for any of their shoppers or any of their staff.

Social distancing rules remain in place, with a restriction on the number of shoppers who can shop at any one time.

Sainsbury's

While masks have been made available for all staff at Sainsbury's to wear, it is not compulsory for shoppers to wear them.

A spokesman from the supermarket added: "Masks are available for all our colleagues who wish to use them while they work or travel to their place of work.”

M&S

It has been reported that face visors have been available to staff since the beginning of April. But, the wearing of the visors - or any face coverings - has not been enforced in store.

Again, like other supermarkets, it is up to customers if they want to wear a face mask or not.