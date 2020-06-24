A FEMALE teenager was arrested for failing a road-side drug test for the second time in ten days.

The 18-year-old was stopped by police and tested for drugs in Monmouthshire - the exact location is unknown.

She then failed a test for cocaine and cannabis, police said.

They added that this was the second time in ten days that this person had failed a drug test.

She was then arrested by police.

The post - which was released on social media - came at 7.11am this morning, but it is not known whether the arrest was made today.

In a separate incident, Monmouthshire officers have appeal for information after a car was set alight.

A mini cooper was set alight on Oak Tree Lane Gilwern on Wednesday, June 10.

The incident was reported at 1.31am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting 2000203417.