A FEMALE teenager was arrested for failing a road-side drug test for the second time in ten days.
The 18-year-old was stopped by police and tested for drugs in Monmouthshire - the exact location is unknown.
She then failed a test for cocaine and cannabis, police said.
They added that this was the second time in ten days that this person had failed a drug test.
She was then arrested by police.
(She failed a test for cocaine and cannabis. Picture: Gwent Police.)
The post - which was released on social media - came at 7.11am this morning, but it is not known whether the arrest was made today.
In a separate incident, Monmouthshire officers have appeal for information after a car was set alight.
(Police are appealing for information after a car was set alight. Picture: Gwent Police.)
A mini cooper was set alight on Oak Tree Lane Gilwern on Wednesday, June 10.
The incident was reported at 1.31am.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting 2000203417.
