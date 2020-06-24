AS TEMPERATURES soar today – reaching up to 30 degrees Celsius in some places – those with pets need to know the signs of heatstroke in their four-legged friends.

Some pet owners “do not even realise that their cats and dogs can overheat,” says RSPCA Pet Insurance.

And when they do, they often only seek treatment at the “eleventh hour”.

Cats and dogs do not have the same coping mechanisms as humans.

While we have sweat glands all over our bodies, helping to regulate temperature, dogs and cats only have a few in their feet and around their noses, the RSPCA adds.

Many animals therefore rely on panting and external cooling to lose heat.

What is heatstroke?

Heatstroke is a state of hyperthermia resulting in heat injury to tissues, the RSPCA says.

It occurs when heat generation exceeds the body’s ability to lose heat.

The main factors for heatstroke include:

A warm, hot or human environment without adequate ventilation

Inadequate shade

Inadequate drinking water

Excessive exercise

What are the main symptoms for heatstroke in your pets you should look out for?

• Panting which increases as heatstroke progresses

• Drooling, salivating

• Agitation, restlessness

• Very red or pale gums

• Bright red tongue

• Increased heart rate

• Breathing distress

• Vomiting Diarrhoea (possibly with blood)

• Signs of mental confusion, delirium

• Dizziness, staggering

• Lethargy, weakness

• Muscle tremors

• Seizures

• Collapsing and lying down

• Little to no urine production

• Coma

What you need to do if you suspect your pet has heatstroke?

• Remove your pet from the hot environment immediately.

• Apply or spray tepid/cool water onto the animal’s fur and skin. Then apply a fan/fanning to maximise heat loss.

• Wetting down the area around your pet can also help.

• Don’t use ice-cold water or ice as this may worsen the problem.

• Then take your pet to the nearest Veterinarian immediately.

How to prevent heatstroke

• Have a cool, well-ventilated space for your pet. Good ventilation is critical because many animals lose heat by panting (evaporative cooling) which relies on good air flow. Outdoor pets should also always have access to shade.

• All pets should have access to plenty of fresh clean drinking water at all times.

• Never leave your pet in a car as temperatures rise extremely quickly even on mild temperature days and can kill pets rapidly.

• Avoid exercising animals in hot weather.

• Avoid hot sand, concrete, asphalt areas or any other areas where heat is reflected and there is no access to shade.