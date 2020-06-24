THUNDERSTORMS could brings torrential downpours, lightning and hail to Gwent tomorrow as a period of bright sunny weather comes to an end.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather thunderstorm warning for every part of Gwent tomorrow.

While Gwent will bask in temperatures of up to 29 degrees Celsius degrees today and for most of tomorrow, downpours bringing up to 30-40mm of rain could soon arrive.

The storms are set to hit tomorrow at 4pm and finish at 9am on Friday.

The Met Office says that where the storms do hit, they could signal rain of up to 30-40mm in less than two hours.

“Lightning and hail are also likely to be additional hazards,” they warn.

The yellow weather warning covers Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.

A second yellow weather warning for thunderstorms will then materialise on Friday, but that looks set to miss Gwent.

This is what the Met Office says you should expect:

• There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

• Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

• Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

• There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

• There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost