A TORFAEN teenager has been filmed performing a well-known song to bring some joy to people’s lives and celebrate various events going on.

Fifteen-year-old Logan Joel from Pontypool has ASD and has the incredible skill of being able to play by ear – allowing him to perform Somewhere Over the Rainbow on the violin.

The Pontypool Cadet Unit member said: “I decided to play the song for our cadet leaders as it’s a really relevant song at the moment for a number of reasons. It signified the NHS logo, elderly residents that we have been writing to would remember it from their childhood and it also signifies pride month during June, so I thought it would cover a lot of different things.”

Logan’s performance is just one of the things that Gwent Police cadets have been doing to keep spirits up during the coronavirus pandemic. They have written to elderly residents in care homes and taking part in online quizzes as well as coming up with ideas to give back to their communities.

Gwent Police NXTGen Officer Alex Donne said: “We are extremely proud of Logan, and the way he conducts himself during our cadet units and also out volunteering in public. To perform a song like this takes some real confidence, especially whilst playing from memory and not reading the music. He is a credit to our Gwent Police cadets and a model young person.”

Alongside their activities to keep the community’s spirits up, the cadets have also finished a recruitment campaign and are looking forward to welcoming their new cadets.

Anyone who would like the cadets to volunteer at an event in the future can contact the force by emailing cadets@gwent.pnn.police.uk and you can follow them on Twitter @GPNxtGen