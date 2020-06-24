A SUSPECTED drug dealer has appeared in court charged with trafficking cocaine and growing cannabis.

Corey Rhys Rawlings, 28, of Rushbrook, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was remanded in custody by Newport magistrates.

He faces three counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, producing cannabis and possessing the same class B drug with intent to supply.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Cwmbran on June 18.

MORE NEWS

Rawlings is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on July 20.