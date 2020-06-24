A PAEDOPHILE was jailed after he flouted sex offender register rules by falsely claiming he was living with his parents while he staying with a girlfriend.

Paul Rogers, formerly of Clytha Square, Newport, was caught by paedophile hunters in 2017 in an online entrapment operation.

The 41-year-old thought he had been in contact with a 13-year-old schoolgirl but was being set up by a child protection group.

Rogers admitted an attempted grooming charge and was ordered to register as a sex offender as a result of his conviction.

He was back in Cardiff Crown Court after a Gwent Police detective found out he was breaching notification regulations.

Lisa McCormick, prosecuting, said Rogers had dishonestly registered his address as his parents’ home in Risca between April and May.

He was, Judge Daniel Williams was told, homeless at one point whilst living in a car before he settled with a girlfriend in Bristol.

Rogers admitted two notification breaches under the Sexual Offences Act.

Miss McCormick said: “This was a considered failure to comply. It was clear he wanted to make life easier for himself.”

Rogers, who defended himself, told the court he had stayed at his girlfriend’s house in Bristol for longer than he had anticipated.

Judge Williams said that only a custodial sentence could be justified in this case.

Rogers, who appeared in court via video link from Parc Prison, was jailed for 16 weeks.