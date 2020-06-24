ONE more person has died after contracting Covid-19 in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.

It means the region's cumulative death total is 272 according to lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

However, the real number of deaths in Gwent is upwards of 490.

The latest Office for National Statistics data - which you can see here - includes any mention of Covid-19 on a death certificate and reveals 490 people have died with the coronavirus up to June 12.

Across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, there are two new cases of the coronavirus - from 183 testing episodes.

There is one case in both Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.

In Wales, eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

And there are 47 new cases across the country - 29 of which come from the Betsi Cadwaldr Health Board, which covers the area hit by two coronavirus outbreaks at meat factories.

It comes as an expert has said coronavirus testing needs to be done in a “matter of hours” in order to prevent a second wave.

Infectious disease specialist Professor David Heymann said that a second wave, or a resurgence of the virus, is not “inevitable” and could be mitigated with certain requirements.

Rapid diagnostics and contact tracing, quarantining of contacts and isolation of sick people – including isolation in health facilities – will interrupt the chain of transmission of the virus, according to Prof Heymann, who helped shut down the Sars outbreak in 2003.

Another way is to closely monitor different sectors or localities for infection rates followed by swift lockdowns, he told a Chatham House briefing on Covid-19.

“A second wave is not inevitable if countries, such as the UK, begin to contact tracing which is necessary to detect patients and to evaluate their contacts,” he said.

“In other words, there needs to be systems that detect cases wherever they occur.

“They need to then be rapidly diagnosed – and that means within hours rather than in days – and then contacts of those patients need to be identified and they need to be asked to self-quarantine.

“If they become sick during that period, then they should be tested, and they should be isolated in a health facility or away from others if they are absolutely shown to be infected.

“That’s one way countries can be sure that they will be able to interrupt transmission chains that might go into communities from contacts. Another way is to closely monitor different sectors in the country.

“And if there’s increased transmission in one area – in one geographic area or in one sector – then there may be a need to lock down a sector in that area, such as is done in Asia, using what they call circuit breakers.

“For example, nightclubs in South Korea were found to be a great risk to transmission. They were shut down for a time then they were opened again, and they’ve been left open because the risk of transmission has decreased."