NEWPORT will see scorching highs of 30 degrees Celsius today – but thunderstorms are soon on their way.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, and they could bring hail and torrential downpour.

Here is your hour-by-hour guide for the weather in Newport, including when the storm is most likely to hit.

Wednesday

3pm – 30 degrees Celsius

4pm – 30 degrees Celsius

5pm – 30 degrees Celsius

6pm – 29 degrees Celsius

7pm – 28 degrees Celsius

8pm – 27 degrees Celsius

9pm – 25 degrees Celsius

10pm – 22 degrees Celsius

11pm - 21 degrees Celsius

Midnight – 21 degrees Celsius

Thursday

Again, Thursday will bring scorching hot temperatures.

1am – 20 degrees Celsius

2am – 19 degrees Celsius

3am – 19 degrees Celsius

4am – 18 degrees Celsius

5am – 18 degree Celsius

6am – 18 degrees Celsius

7am – 19 degrees Celsius

8am – 20 degrees Celsius

9am – 22 degrees Celsius

10am – 23 degrees Celsius

11am - 25 degrees Celsius

12pm – 26 degrees Celsius

1pm – 28 degrees Celsius

2pm – 28 degrees Celsius

3pm – 28 degrees Celsius

4pm – 28 degrees Celsius

5pm – 28 degrees Celsius

6pm – 27 degrees Celsius

7pm – 26 degrees Celsius

8pm – 25 degrees Celsius

9pm – 24 degrees Celsius

10pm – 22 degrees Celsius

11pm – 22 degrees Celsius

Midnight – 21 degrees Celsius

When will the storms hit?

According to the Met Office, Gwent is most likely to be hit by thunderstorms at midnight between Thursday and Friday.

They will then tail off before coming back at around 3am Friday morning.

They could bring with it lightning, hail and torrential downpour.

Indeed, rain of between 30-40mm could fall in the space of two hours.

So the good news is, it will be when most of Newport is tucked up in bed.

The bad news – it may well wake you up…

Friday

1am – 21 degrees Celsius

4am - 7am – 18 degrees Celsius

8am – 10am – 20 degrees Celsius

10am – 1pm – 21 degrees Celsius

1pm – 4pm – 19 degrees Celsius

4pm – 7pm – 18 degrees Celsius