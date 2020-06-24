WHEN the weather is warm, few things are better than sitting in a beer garden with family and friends - even if you don't drink.

Cruelly, just as the sun beams down on us and temperatures rise to 30 degrees Celsius, we are unable to visit our favourite spots. 

So instead, we asked you to name the beer gardens you are most looking forward to visiting once restrictions on pubs are lifted.

In no particular order, here is a Gwent beer garden wish list - as picked by you.

1. Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen, Newport 

South Wales Argus:

(A lovely view over the city. Picture: Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen.)

2. The Anchor Inn, Tintern 

South Wales Argus:

(The Anchor Inn boasts views of the Tintern Abbey. Picture: The Anchor Inn.)

3. Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar, Rogerstone

South Wales Argus:

(The outdoor decking features benches and sun chairs.)

4. The Dodger, Newport

Loading

A click from the walk

View on Instagram

5. The Rose Inn, Redwick

South Wales Argus:

(The Rose Inn offers lots of outdoor seating.)

6. St Julians Inn, Newport

South Wales Argus:

(The St Julian Inn offers beautiful views.)

7. Potters Pub, Newport 

South Wales Argus:

(The roof top terrace has views across the city.)

8. The Rising Sun, Abersychan​

South Wales Argus:

(The pub often has live bands playing. Picture: The Rising Sun Inn.)

9. The Priory, Caerleon

South Wales Argus:

(The Priory in Caerleon emerged as Hotel Restaurant of the Year: South East, in 2019. Picture: The Priory.)

10. The Three Tuns, Chepstow

South Wales Argus:

(It was named in The Guardian's list of the 50 best UK pubs in 2018. Picture: Three Tuns/Facebook.)

11. The Greenhouse Pub, Cwmbran 

South Wales Argus:

 