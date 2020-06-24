A SUMMER heatwave is sweeping the UK this week - with many flocking to supermarkets to stock up on food and drinks.
We've put together a round-up of some of the best cans of gin and tonic on sale at the major chains.
Of course, always drink responsibly.
Gordon's Pink Gin and Tonic
Gordon's sell their ready-to-drink Pink Distilled Gin with tonic in a 250ml can.
The drinks giant recommends it is best served chilled, or in a glass with ice and plenty of juicy strawberries.
They can be bought in packs of four or ten from many of the major supermarkets - including Tesco, Morrisons and Asda.
Hortus gin in ready-to-drink cans
The gins are available in Pink Gin and Rhubarb & Ginger flavours, and can be bought from Lidl.
A spokesperson from Lidl added: "Whether customers are after a fruity treat in the sunshine, or a more traditional G&T, the 250ml cans have been blended to create the perfect serve and can be enjoyed straight from the fridge – no messy shaking required."
Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic
Dubbed as 'perfect for al-fresco events' - the cans include signature juniper and citrus notes of Bombay Sapphire gin.
The cans can be bought from Tesco and Morrisons.
Edinburgh Gin & Tonic Can
The 250ml cans are mixed with Indian Tonic Water (with Quinine) and are flavoured with a hint of Seville Orange and other natural flavourings.
They can be bought from Sainsbury's.
- For more advice on staying safe while drinking, visit: www.drinkaware.co.uk
