RISK assessments have been carried out at all school in Torfaen ahead of a planned reopening from June 29.

Pupils in the county borough are set to start returning to the classroom, but it will be just three weeks, with schools in the area now due to break for the summer holidays on July 17.

That is in line with other parts of Wales.

A maximum of a third of pupils will be going back at any one time.

Schools will be writing to parents to outline the individual offer to children and the changes to how their school will need to operate to keep everyone safe.

The risk assessments will help guide the plans for a safe return for pupils and staff, and ensure they are complying with national and local guidance.

Arrangements will be different for each school as they take account of the number of rooms, the availability of staff, the numbers of children who want to return and lots of other factors that need to be taken into account.

There will be no school dinners or any food available to purchase in school. All children who attend must bring their packed lunch and a drink with them.

All schools will open each day at their usual school opening hours and schools will inform pupils which days they should attend as well their start and finish times.

The county borough council has also recommended schools relax uniform rules for this three week period, as people are being advised to change and wash clothes daily, and many children may have outgrown this year’s uniform

Cllr Richard Clark, executive member for education, said: “While schools will not be the same as children remember and they will notice lots of differences upon their return, as a school community we are looking forward to having the children back in schools in the coming few weeks.

“I would like to thank every family for the support you have given your children for the educational support you have been providing over the past three months.

“While we are all grateful that the current public health crisis has improved to enable a limited return to school, it is unlikely that schools will return to the way they were operated prior to the lockdown for some considerable time.

“We need to approach the check in, catch up arrangements as first steps towards inspiring and exciting pupils about learning once again.

“As we receive more guidance from Welsh Government on the plans for education from September onwards we will keep you informed of what we will be doing in Torfaen.”