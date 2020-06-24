A TEENAGER from Risca has been charged with dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage and trespassing on a railway following an incident in Darran Road in the town at around 11.55pm on Monday, June 22.
He is due to appear in court on July 31.
Gwent Police are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who many have CCTV footage, dashcam footage from a vehicle on the street or information about this incident to contact them on 101, quoting log reference 2000220720.
You can also contact them anonymously via Facebook and Twitter, and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
