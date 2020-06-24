A 57-YEAR-OLD man from Cwmbran died from natural causes, an inquest has heard.
Robert Betteridge was found dead on November 6, 2019, at his home in Tramway Close, Fairwater, by a family member who then called the police.
Mr Betteridge lived alone and had not been heard from for several days, prompting a neighbour to notify his family.
He was found dead on the kitchen floor and the police said that there was no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances.
Concluding, Assistant Coroner Naomi Reece said that Mr Betteridge was “a quiet man who socialised with close friends”.
She said that the cause of his death would be noted as natural causes.
“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to friends and family of Robert for their loss,” she said.