THERE will be a phased return to normal rent levels for traders at Pontypool Indoor Market, the council has announced.

The phased return will cover a five-week period and also includes a change in the daily opening times from 8am to 9am and a delay in the annual increase in electricity and gas unit rates to traders.

The market reopened to traders on Monday, June 22, with a public reopening tomorrow, Thursday, June 25.

The market has been closed since March 24, and it was agreed that traders would not be charged during this period of closure.

However, the recent announcement from the Welsh Government that non-essential shops may reopen meant that rents would begin to kick-in again.

To help traders, the council has announced that rents will be eased back in over the five-week period. In the first week there will be no rent due, the second 25 per cent due, the third 50 per cent due, while 75 per cent will be due in the fourth and fifth weeks.

The council anticipates that this would lead to a loss of £6,163 a week, which is what they would receive under normal circumstances.

The council says the phased payments will help the traders stay afloat.

The decision report says: “With offices in the town centre currently closed and likely concern amongst consumers, officers are anticipating a significant reduction in footfall in the first few weeks of easing out of lockdown.

“This creates a risk that traders will not make sufficient income to cover their full rental payments.

The council has also agreed a similar phased return of rental payments over a four-week period for the outdoor market because the outdoor market reopens a week after the indoor market.

Payments remain suspended for traders who cannot open due to legal restriction because of the coronavirus pandemic. This would include café and barbers units.