The sad passing of “Forces Sweetheart” Dame Vera Lynn has reminded us of the almost wartime spirit with which the country has faced the last few months, particularly in the early days of the lockdown.

The public and business owners have shown patience and resolve and as a result the reinfection rates are thankfully heading in the right direction with Covid-19 cases falling in Gwent hospitals.

As the lockdown begins to ease it’s now important that the UK and Welsh Governments get the economy moving again while guarding against a potential second “spike” in the winter.

The reopening of non-retail stores was a significant step. Now that businesses such as pubs and restaurants across the border are set to re-open their doors on July 4, business owners in Wales are understandably keen to follow suit and this should be reviewed urgently in Wales where businesses can demonstrate adherence to social distancing guidelines.

I’m relieved the Welsh Government has announced the ending of the “five-mile” rule in the next review so long as the reinfection rate continues to fall. People living in rural areas should have the same ability to visit friends and loved ones as those in urban areas. While the First Minister informed me that the rule was guidance not law, was always “discretionary” and an indication of “what local might mean”, this was causing confusion that needed to be cleared up.

The Welsh Government has received a significant boost to its budget this year as a result of increased spending by the UK Government on measures to deal with the pandemic and to fund the furloughing of employees.

As the lockdown in England eases, the pressure to continue fund any continuing measures here will inevitably fall on Welsh budgets.

Given new Welsh tax powers, I’ve pressed the Welsh Government to reaffirm its commitment not to raise income tax in Wales before the next Senedd election. It’s essential at this time of rebuilding that people can afford to grow their businesses, provide employment and invest for the future.

The financial effects of the pandemic will continue to be felt for years to come with the UK seeing the highest level of public sector debt, currently at more than 100 per cent of GDP, since 1963. It will be a long road to economic recovery and it’s vital that process begins in Wales as soon as is safely possible.