FORMER leader of Ukip Wales Gareth Bennett has joined a political party dedicated to abolishing the Welsh Parliament.

The South Wales Central MS has joined the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party, making him the first member of the party to sit in the Senedd.

Mr Bennett, who was leader of the Senedd's Ukip group from August 2018 until November last year, when he left the party to sit as an Independent MS, said: “I am extremely happy and proud to join The Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party and become their first member of the Welsh Assembly.

MORE NEWS:

"My time as an Assembly Member has confirmed my thoughts that the establishment is an overpriced, unnecessary tier of politicians. Over 20 years of devolution has seen our public services fall behind the rest of the UK, and the people of Wales are now worse off than before we had devolution.

“The Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party is the only party standing up for the people of Wales. I look forward to working closely with the team for the 2021 elections, and improving on their strong performance from 2016.”

The Welsh Assembly was re-named the Welsh Parliament, or the Senedd, in May, but the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party is yet to change its name. Likewise, AMs are now known as MSs, or Members of the Senedd.

The party's leader Richard Suchorzewski, who ran in last year's Newport West by-election, coming eighth out of 11 candidates with 205 votes, said: "I am delighted to announce that Gareth Bennett has joined our party and has become our first Assembly Member.

Richard Suchorzewski

"Gareth has been an outspoken critic of the Welsh Assembly for some time, has spoken out on unpopular issues on behalf of his constituents and continually holds the Assembly to account.

“These are exciting times for Abolish and our supporters. Gareth will no doubt play a pivotal role in our 2021 anti-Senedd election campaign.”

He added: “The battle facing us is a clear one - Independence v Abolition and remaining part of the Union.

"Let's not be fooled, a vote for any party other than Abolish, is a vote for independence. It is essential that we have a referendum so that the people of Wales can control their own destiny with an informed choice."

The party has also announced Brexit Party members Cameron Edwards and Richard Taylor have joined its ranks.

Cameron Edwards (left) and Richard Taylor (right)

Mr Edwards, 19, ran for Newport West in last year's General Election, coming fourth, with 1,727 votes. He was also previously a member of the Welsh Youth Parliament for the Vale of Glamorgan.

Mr Taylor ran for Blaenau Gwent last year, coming second, with 6,215 votes.