ORGANISERS of an annual golf day which raises money for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind are hopeful it can return this year.

Keen golfer Daniel Jones took his own life in September 2014, aged 42, and his friends and family now organise the event in his memory.

This year’s event had been in doubt due to the pandemic, but organisers hope it can return in September, albeit in a scaled back form.

Currently, golfers can only play “locally” alone or with a member of their own household, but it is unclear how the advice will change before the event.

Last year, the event raised more than £3,500

Mr Jones’ brother Darren said they were “determined” to stage the event, which would be held at Pontypool Golf Club, where Daniel was a member.

“I don’t anticipate making a great deal of money this year, but whatever we do raise will go to help people struggling, especially with lockdown,” said Mr Jones.

“You do hear some tragic stories. I think this [lockdown] has really brought mental health to the forefront of people’s minds.

“After all that’s happened, I think we are all determined to stage this event.

“It is difficult asking people for money at the moment, especially when they are looking after their families.”

Helping with the fundraising effort are a group of friends from Pontypool, who have raised almost £3,000 for the Daniel Jones Fund for Mind by completing a gruelling press-up challenge.

The group of 20 friends took on the challenge of doing 25 press-ups every day for 25 days, and decided to take on the challenge for Mind in memory of Mr Jones.

John Jenkins, one of the men taking part, said: “It’s been mentally tough, physically tough and emotionally tough.

“My sister Beverley Mason took her own life 10 years ago. Most of us knew Daniel too.

“We’ve encouraged everyone with the motto of it’s okay not to be okay. We’ve all opened up to each other. We started out as a group of friends, now we have become a family.

“When people ask how much they should donate, we say £1 or £1,000, it doesn’t matter. It’s the thought that is important, and raising awareness.”